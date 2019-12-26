Should You Buy Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) or Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP)?

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) shares are up more than 152.11% this year and recently increased 2.38% or $1.08 to settle at $46.54. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP), on the other hand, is up 87.67% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $36.67 and has returned 5.40% during the past week.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) and Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) are the two most active stocks in the Semiconductor – Broad Line industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect AMD to grow earnings at a 36.50% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, HZNP is expected to grow at a 12.80% annual rate. All else equal, AMD’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 25.82% for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP). AMD’s ROI is 18.30% while HZNP has a ROI of 0.30%. The interpretation is that AMD’s business generates a higher return on investment than HZNP’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. AMD’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.16. Comparatively, HZNP’s free cash flow per share was +0.43. On a percent-of-sales basis, AMD’s free cash flow was 2.75% while HZNP converted 6.67% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, HZNP is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. AMD has a current ratio of 2.10 compared to 2.30 for HZNP. This means that HZNP can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. AMD’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.40 versus a D/E of 0.87 for HZNP. HZNP is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

AMD trades at a forward P/E of 42.46, a P/B of 23.51, and a P/S of 8.35, compared to a forward P/E of 18.94, a P/B of 4.40, and a P/S of 5.29 for HZNP. AMD is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. AMD is currently priced at a 24.77% to its one-year price target of 37.30. Comparatively, HZNP is -3.75% relative to its price target of 38.10. This suggests that HZNP is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. AMD has a beta of 3.08 and HZNP’s beta is 0.87. HZNP’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. AMD has a short ratio of 2.01 compared to a short interest of 5.86 for HZNP. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for AMD.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) beats Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. HZNP is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, HZNP is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, HZNP is more undervalued relative to its price target.