Set Sail With Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP), Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH)

The shares of Targa Resources Corp. have increased by more than 11.91% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 0.07% or $0.03 and now trades at $40.31. The shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH), has slumped by -1.70% year to date as of 12/24/2019. The shares currently trade at $62.40 and have been able to report a change of 1.04% over the past one week.

The stock of Targa Resources Corp. and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation were two of the most active stocks on Tuesday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

When a company is able to grow consistently in terms of earnings at a high compound rate have the highest likelihood of creating value for its shareholders over time. Analysts have predicted that TRGP will grow it’s earning at a 56.30% annual rate in the next 5 years. This is in contrast to CTSH which will have a positive growth at a 5.60% annual rate. This means that the higher growth rate of TRGP implies a greater potential for capital appreciation over the years.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. TRGP has an EBITDA margin of 11.73%, this implies that the underlying business of CTSH is more profitable. The ROI of TRGP is 1.80% while that of CTSH is 17.20%. These figures suggest that CTSH ventures generate a higher ROI than that of TRGP.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, TRGP’s free cash flow per share is a negative -5.33, while that of CTSH is positive 3.12.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for TRGP is 0.90 and that of CTSH is 2.50. This implies that it is easier for TRGP to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than CTSH. The debt ratio of TRGP is 1.42 compared to 0.07 for CTSH. TRGP can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than CTSH.

TRGP currently trades at a forward P/E of 250.37, a P/B of 1.76, and a P/S of 1.05 while CTSH trades at a forward P/E of 15.07, a P/B of 3.21, and a P/S of 2.04. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, TRGP is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of TRGP is currently at a -8.59% to its one-year price target of 44.10. Looking at its rival pricing, CTSH is at a -7.29% relative to its price target of 67.31.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), TRGP is given a 2.20 while 2.80 placed for CTSH. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for CTSH stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for TRGP is 8.24 while that of CTSH is just 3.26. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for CTSH stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Targa Resources Corp. defeats that of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation when the two are compared, with TRGP taking 5 out of the total factors that were been considered. TRGP happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, TRGP is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for TRGP is better on when it is viewed on short interest.