Schlumberger Limited (SLB) and 3M Company (MMM) Go Head-to-head

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) shares are up more than 12.67% this year and recently decreased -0.34% or -$0.14 to settle at $40.65. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM), on the other hand, is down -7.27% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $176.68 and has returned 3.97% during the past week.

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) and 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) are the two most active stocks in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect SLB to grow earnings at a 9.50% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, MMM is expected to grow at a 0.80% annual rate. All else equal, SLB’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 24.15% for 3M Company (MMM). SLB’s ROI is 4.90% while MMM has a ROI of 23.50%. The interpretation is that MMM’s business generates a higher return on investment than SLB’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. SLB’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.46. Comparatively, MMM’s free cash flow per share was +1.45. On a percent-of-sales basis, SLB’s free cash flow was 1.94% while MMM converted 2.54% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, MMM is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. SLB has a current ratio of 1.30 compared to 2.30 for MMM. This means that MMM can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. SLB’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.70 versus a D/E of 1.83 for MMM. MMM is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

SLB trades at a forward P/E of 23.52, a P/B of 2.35, and a P/S of 1.72, compared to a forward P/E of 18.36, a P/B of 9.52, and a P/S of 3.19 for MMM. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. SLB is currently priced at a -4.71% to its one-year price target of 42.66. Comparatively, MMM is 3.62% relative to its price target of 170.50. This suggests that SLB is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. SLB has a beta of 1.59 and MMM’s beta is 1.10. MMM’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. SLB has a short ratio of 1.84 compared to a short interest of 3.65 for MMM. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SLB.

3M Company (NYSE:MMM) beats Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. MMM is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity.