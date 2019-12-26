Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) and Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC) Go Head-to-head

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) shares are up more than 13.93% this year and recently increased 7.53% or $1.13 to settle at $16.14. Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC), on the other hand, is up 44.29% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $48.38 and has returned 1.32% during the past week.

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) and Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) are the two most active stocks in the Drug Stores industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect RAD to grow earnings at a -3.69% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, YUMC is expected to grow at a 10.00% annual rate. All else equal, YUMC’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 14.5% for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC). RAD’s ROI is -10.20% while YUMC has a ROI of 23.80%. The interpretation is that YUMC’s business generates a higher return on investment than RAD’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. RAD’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +7.63. Comparatively, YUMC’s free cash flow per share was +0.60. On a percent-of-sales basis, RAD’s free cash flow was 1.93% while YUMC converted 2.68% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, YUMC is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. RAD has a current ratio of 1.50 compared to 1.40 for YUMC. This means that RAD can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. RAD’s debt-to-equity ratio is 4.03 versus a D/E of 0.01 for YUMC. RAD is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

RAD trades at a forward P/E of 8070.00, a P/B of 0.89, and a P/S of 0.04, compared to a forward P/E of 25.08, a P/B of 6.03, and a P/S of 2.11 for YUMC. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. RAD is currently priced at a 152.98% to its one-year price target of 6.38. Comparatively, YUMC is -6.89% relative to its price target of 51.96. This suggests that YUMC is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. RAD has a short ratio of 3.77 compared to a short interest of 6.30 for YUMC. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for RAD.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) beats Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. YUMC has higher cash flow per share, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. YUMC is more undervalued relative to its price target.