Regions Financial Corporation (RF) vs. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ): Which is the Better Investment?

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) shares are up more than 28.55% this year and recently increased 0.17% or $0.03 to settle at $17.20. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ), on the other hand, is down -59.45% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $0.67 and has returned -1.91% during the past week.

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) and Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) are the two most active stocks in the Regional – Southeast Banks industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect RF to grow earnings at a 8.35% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Regions Financial Corporation (RF) has an EBITDA margin of 59.74%. This suggests that RF underlying business is more profitable RF’s ROI is 15.90% while TRQ has a ROI of 2.20%. The interpretation is that RF’s business generates a higher return on investment than TRQ’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. RF’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.61. Comparatively, TRQ’s free cash flow per share was -0.21. On a percent-of-sales basis, RF’s free cash flow was 9.17% while TRQ converted -35.59% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, RF is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

RF’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.40 versus a D/E of 0.47 for TRQ. TRQ is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

RF trades at a forward P/E of 10.61, a P/B of 1.11, and a P/S of 3.55, compared to a forward P/E of 9.04, a P/B of 0.15, and a P/S of 0.97 for TRQ. RF is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. RF is currently priced at a -3.21% to its one-year price target of 17.77. Comparatively, TRQ is -83.25% relative to its price target of 4.00. This suggests that TRQ is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. RF has a beta of 1.57 and TRQ’s beta is 1.24. TRQ’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. RF has a short ratio of 1.26 compared to a short interest of 1.74 for TRQ. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for RF.

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) beats Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. RF is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. Finally, RF has better sentiment signals based on short interest.