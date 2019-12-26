PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) vs. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM): Which is the Better Investment?

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) shares are up more than 30.63% this year and recently increased 0.40% or $0.53 to settle at $133.54. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM), on the other hand, is up 59.74% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $274.54 and has returned 0.12% during the past week.

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) and Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) are the two most active stocks in the Specialty Chemicals industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect PPG to grow earnings at a 8.31% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, MLM is expected to grow at a 16.75% annual rate. All else equal, MLM’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 29.49% for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM). PPG’s ROI is 14.20% while MLM has a ROI of 7.30%. The interpretation is that PPG’s business generates a higher return on investment than MLM’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. PPG’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +2.42. Comparatively, MLM’s free cash flow per share was +3.29. On a percent-of-sales basis, PPG’s free cash flow was 3.72% while MLM converted 4.85% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, MLM is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. PPG has a current ratio of 1.50 compared to 2.30 for MLM. This means that MLM can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. PPG’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.05 versus a D/E of 0.55 for MLM. PPG is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

PPG trades at a forward P/E of 19.43, a P/B of 6.03, and a P/S of 2.09, compared to a forward P/E of 23.39, a P/B of 3.24, and a P/S of 3.68 for MLM. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. PPG is currently priced at a 0.24% to its one-year price target of 133.22. Comparatively, MLM is -6.32% relative to its price target of 293.06. This suggests that MLM is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. PPG has a beta of 1.24 and MLM’s beta is 1.10. MLM’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. PPG has a short ratio of 4.76 compared to a short interest of 2.92 for MLM. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for MLM.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) beats PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) on a total of 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. MLM generates a higher return on investment, is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. MLM is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, MLM has better sentiment signals based on short interest.