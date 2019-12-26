Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) vs. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM): Breaking Down the Biotechnology Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) shares are down more than -56.67% this year and recently decreased -4.07% or -$0.01 to settle at $0.14. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM), on the other hand, is down -27.62% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $27.72 and has returned -0.65% during the past week.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Comparatively, SQM is expected to grow at a 10.00% annual rate. All else equal, SQM’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. PHIO’s ROI is -54.10% while SQM has a ROI of 14.30%. The interpretation is that SQM’s business generates a higher return on investment than PHIO’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. PHIO’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.08. Comparatively, SQM’s free cash flow per share was -108.13. On a percent-of-sales basis, PHIO’s free cash flow was -2.04% while SQM converted -1255.87% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, PHIO is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. PHIO has a current ratio of 4.60 compared to 2.80 for SQM. This means that PHIO can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. PHIO’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.86 for SQM. SQM is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

PHIO trades at a P/B of 0.48, and a P/S of 234.69, compared to a forward P/E of 22.02, a P/B of 3.49, and a P/S of 3.51 for SQM. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. PHIO is currently priced at a -93% to its one-year price target of 2.00. Comparatively, SQM is -10.15% relative to its price target of 30.85. This suggests that PHIO is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. PHIO has a beta of 1.47 and SQM’s beta is 1.14. SQM’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. PHIO has a short ratio of 0.43 compared to a short interest of 6.52 for SQM. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for PHIO.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) beats Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. PHIO has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, PHIO is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, PHIO is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, PHIO has better sentiment signals based on short interest.