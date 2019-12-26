PG&E Corporation (PCG) vs. Plug Power Inc. (PLUG): Comparing the Electric Utilities Industry’s Most Active Stocks

PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) shares are down more than -53.89% this year and recently increased 0.09% or $0.01 to settle at $10.95. Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG), on the other hand, is up 150.81% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $3.11 and has returned 1.30% during the past week.

PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) and Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) are the two most active stocks in the Electric Utilities industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect PCG to grow earnings at a 5.60% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, PLUG is expected to grow at a 25.00% annual rate. All else equal, PLUG’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. PCG’s ROI is -18.50% while PLUG has a ROI of -21.90%. The interpretation is that PCG’s business generates a higher return on investment than PLUG’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. PCG’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.89. Comparatively, PLUG’s free cash flow per share was -0.03. On a percent-of-sales basis, PCG’s free cash flow was -2.81% while PLUG converted -0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, PLUG is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. PCG has a current ratio of 1.80 compared to 1.60 for PLUG. This means that PCG can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

PCG trades at a forward P/E of 2.60, a P/B of 0.66, and a P/S of 0.35, compared to a P/S of 4.83 for PLUG. PCG is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. PCG is currently priced at a -23% to its one-year price target of 14.22. Comparatively, PLUG is -25.24% relative to its price target of 4.16. This suggests that PLUG is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. PCG has a beta of 0.51 and PLUG’s beta is 1.59. PCG’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. PCG has a short ratio of 2.14 compared to a short interest of 5.94 for PLUG. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for PCG.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) beats PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. PLUG generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, PLUG is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, PLUG is more undervalued relative to its price target.