Pfizer Inc. (PFE) vs. Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN): Which is the Better Investment?

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) shares are down more than -9.99% this year and recently decreased -0.08% or -$0.03 to settle at $39.29. Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN), on the other hand, is down -35.56% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $12.90 and has returned 9.32% during the past week.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) and Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) are the two most active stocks in the Drug Manufacturers – Major industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect PFE to grow earnings at a 4.30% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, ETRN is expected to grow at a 73.12% annual rate. All else equal, ETRN’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 82.5% for Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN). PFE’s ROI is 10.20% while ETRN has a ROI of 11.10%. The interpretation is that ETRN’s business generates a higher return on investment than PFE’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. PFE’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.34. Comparatively, ETRN’s free cash flow per share was -0.62. On a percent-of-sales basis, PFE’s free cash flow was 3.51% while ETRN converted -10.58% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, PFE is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. PFE has a current ratio of 0.90 compared to 0.80 for ETRN. This means that PFE can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. PFE’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.81 versus a D/E of 5.23 for ETRN. ETRN is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

PFE trades at a forward P/E of 13.61, a P/B of 3.35, and a P/S of 4.11, compared to a forward P/E of 7.93, a P/B of 2.87, and a P/S of 2.04 for ETRN. PFE is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. PFE is currently priced at a -6.25% to its one-year price target of 41.91. Comparatively, ETRN is -19.83% relative to its price target of 16.09. This suggests that ETRN is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. PFE has a short ratio of 3.04 compared to a short interest of 7.35 for ETRN. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for PFE.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) beats Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ETRN has higher cash flow per share, is more profitable and generates a higher return on investment. In terms of valuation, ETRN is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, ETRN is more undervalued relative to its price target.