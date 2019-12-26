Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (PEIX) vs. Hostess Brands, Inc. (TWNK): Which is the Better Investment?

Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX) shares are up more than 1.05% this year and recently increased 3.57% or $0.03 to settle at $0.87. Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK), on the other hand, is up 32.72% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $14.52 and has returned 0.76% during the past week.

Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX) and Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) are the two most active stocks in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect PEIX to grow earnings at a 20.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, TWNK is expected to grow at a 12.95% annual rate. All else equal, PEIX’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 19.07% for Hostess Brands, Inc. (TWNK). PEIX’s ROI is -9.60% while TWNK has a ROI of 5.50%. The interpretation is that TWNK’s business generates a higher return on investment than PEIX’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. PEIX’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.70. Comparatively, TWNK’s free cash flow per share was +0.17. On a percent-of-sales basis, PEIX’s free cash flow was 2.3% while TWNK converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, PEIX is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. PEIX has a current ratio of 0.70 compared to 2.70 for TWNK. This means that TWNK can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. PEIX’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.95 versus a D/E of 0.68 for TWNK. PEIX is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

PEIX trades at a P/B of 0.16, and a P/S of 0.03, compared to a forward P/E of 20.63, a P/B of 1.15, and a P/S of 2.09 for TWNK. PEIX is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. PEIX is currently priced at a -80.67% to its one-year price target of 4.50. Comparatively, TWNK is -9.87% relative to its price target of 16.11. This suggests that PEIX is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. PEIX has a beta of 1.76 and TWNK’s beta is 0.51. TWNK’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. PEIX has a short ratio of 1.84 compared to a short interest of 16.77 for TWNK. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for PEIX.

Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX) beats Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. PEIX is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, PEIX is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, PEIX is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, PEIX has better sentiment signals based on short interest.