Organovo Holdings, Inc. (ONVO) vs. Golar LNG Limited (GLNG): Breaking Down the Medical Laboratories & Research Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) shares are down more than -56.13% this year and recently decreased -2.76% or -$0.01 to settle at $0.42. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG), on the other hand, is down -36.31% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $13.86 and has returned 7.78% during the past week.

Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) and Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) are the two most active stocks in the Medical Laboratories & Research industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. ONVO’s ROI is -75.10% while GLNG has a ROI of 2.60%. The interpretation is that GLNG’s business generates a higher return on investment than ONVO’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. ONVO’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.04. Comparatively, GLNG’s free cash flow per share was +0.03. On a percent-of-sales basis, ONVO’s free cash flow was -0.17% while GLNG converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, GLNG is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. ONVO has a current ratio of 10.50 compared to 0.40 for GLNG. This means that ONVO can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. ONVO’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 1.71 for GLNG. GLNG is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

ONVO trades at a P/B of 1.75, and a P/S of 17.94, compared to a forward P/E of 27.89, a P/B of 0.94, and a P/S of 2.92 for GLNG. ONVO is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. ONVO is currently priced at a -86% to its one-year price target of 3.00. Comparatively, GLNG is -38.4% relative to its price target of 22.50. This suggests that ONVO is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. ONVO has a beta of 2.26 and GLNG’s beta is 0.90. GLNG’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. ONVO has a short ratio of 4.47 compared to a short interest of 6.06 for GLNG. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ONVO.

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) beats Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. GLNG higher liquidity, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, GLNG is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis,