Oracle Corporation (ORCL) vs. American International Group, Inc. (AIG): Breaking Down the Application Software Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) shares are up more than 18.36% this year and recently decreased -0.50% or -$0.27 to settle at $53.44. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG), on the other hand, is up 29.26% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $50.94 and has returned -1.64% during the past week.

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) and American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) are the two most active stocks in the Application Software industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect ORCL to grow earnings at a 10.03% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, AIG is expected to grow at a 66.65% annual rate. All else equal, AIG’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 20.6% for American International Group, Inc. (AIG). ORCL’s ROI is 15.30% while AIG has a ROI of 1.60%. The interpretation is that ORCL’s business generates a higher return on investment than AIG’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. ORCL’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.18. Comparatively, AIG’s free cash flow per share was +0.22. On a percent-of-sales basis, ORCL’s free cash flow was -1.46% while AIG converted 0.4% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, AIG is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

ORCL’s debt-to-equity ratio is 3.32 versus a D/E of 0.54 for AIG. ORCL is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

ORCL trades at a forward P/E of 12.67, a P/B of 11.13, and a P/S of 4.30, compared to a forward P/E of 10.14, a P/B of 0.69, and a P/S of 0.88 for AIG. ORCL is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. ORCL is currently priced at a -4.71% to its one-year price target of 56.08. Comparatively, AIG is -15.72% relative to its price target of 60.44. This suggests that AIG is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. ORCL has a beta of 1.13 and AIG’s beta is 1.18. ORCL’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. ORCL has a short ratio of 3.43 compared to a short interest of 4.33 for AIG. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ORCL.

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) beats Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. AIG generates a higher return on investment, is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, AIG is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, AIG is more undervalued relative to its price target.