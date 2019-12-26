OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) vs. Covetrus, Inc. (CVET): Comparing the Electric Utilities Industry’s Most Active Stocks

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) shares are up more than 11.99% this year and recently increased 0.14% or $0.06 to settle at $43.89. Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET), on the other hand, is down -68.19% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $13.36 and has returned -0.30% during the past week.

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) and Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) are the two most active stocks in the Electric Utilities industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect OGE to grow earnings at a 3.50% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, CVET is expected to grow at a 6.42% annual rate. All else equal, CVET’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) has an EBITDA margin of 38.73%. This suggests that OGE underlying business is more profitable OGE’s ROI is 5.80% while CVET has a ROI of 6.90%. The interpretation is that CVET’s business generates a higher return on investment than OGE’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. OGE’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.27. Comparatively, CVET’s free cash flow per share was +0.19. On a percent-of-sales basis, OGE’s free cash flow was 2.38% while CVET converted 0.56% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, OGE is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. OGE has a current ratio of 0.80 compared to 1.70 for CVET. This means that CVET can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. OGE’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.80 versus a D/E of 0.89 for CVET. CVET is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

OGE trades at a forward P/E of 19.22, a P/B of 2.10, and a P/S of 3.87, compared to a forward P/E of 19.53, a P/B of 1.13, and a P/S of 0.39 for CVET. OGE is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. OGE is currently priced at a 3.69% to its one-year price target of 42.33. Comparatively, CVET is 14.88% relative to its price target of 11.63. This suggests that OGE is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. OGE has a short ratio of 4.34 compared to a short interest of 5.66 for CVET. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for OGE.

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) beats OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CVET is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, CVET is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis,