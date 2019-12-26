NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) Go Head-to-head

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares are up more than 78.74% this year and recently decreased -0.08% or -$0.2 to settle at $238.62. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE), on the other hand, is down -61.51% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $16.18 and has returned 6.10% during the past week.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) are the two most active stocks in the Semiconductor – Specialized industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect NVDA to grow earnings at a 12.50% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) has an EBITDA margin of 30.4%. This suggests that NVDA underlying business is more profitable NVDA’s ROI is 32.50% while WVE has a ROI of -217.70%. The interpretation is that NVDA’s business generates a higher return on investment than WVE’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. NVDA’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +2.33. Comparatively, WVE’s free cash flow per share was -1.25. On a percent-of-sales basis, NVDA’s free cash flow was 12.17% while WVE converted -0.3% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, NVDA is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. NVDA has a current ratio of 8.40 compared to 1.90 for WVE. This means that NVDA can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. NVDA’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.00 for WVE. NVDA is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

NVDA trades at a forward P/E of 32.99, a P/B of 12.98, and a P/S of 14.34, compared to a P/B of 4.83, and a P/S of 33.29 for WVE. NVDA is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. NVDA is currently priced at a 1.4% to its one-year price target of 235.32. Comparatively, WVE is -51.4% relative to its price target of 33.29. This suggests that WVE is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. NVDA has a beta of 2.04 and WVE’s beta is 0.77. WVE’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. NVDA has a short ratio of 1.03 compared to a short interest of 10.07 for WVE. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for NVDA.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) beats Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. NVDA is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. Finally, NVDA has better sentiment signals based on short interest.