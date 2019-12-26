New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) vs. At Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR): Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

The shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. have increased by more than 25.82% this year alone. The shares recently went down by -0.17% or -$0.02 and now trades at $11.84. The shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR), has jumped by 3.22% year to date as of 12/24/2019. The shares currently trade at $93.23 and have been able to report a change of 1.29% over the past one week.

The stock of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. and Dollar Tree, Inc. were two of the most active stocks on Tuesday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. NYCB has an EBITDA margin of 132.91%, this implies that the underlying business of NYCB is more profitable. The ROI of NYCB is 12.30% while that of DLTR is -12.20%. These figures suggest that NYCB ventures generate a higher ROI than that of DLTR.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, NYCB’s free cash flow per share is a negative -0.52, while that of DLTR is also a negative -0.48.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The debt ratio of NYCB is 0.11 compared to 0.70 for DLTR. DLTR can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than NYCB.

NYCB currently trades at a forward P/E of 13.78, a P/B of 0.89, and a P/S of 3.09 while DLTR trades at a forward P/E of 17.34, a P/B of 3.61, and a P/S of 0.94. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, NYCB is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of NYCB is currently at a -3.74% to its one-year price target of 12.30. Looking at its rival pricing, DLTR is at a -10.57% relative to its price target of 104.25.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), NYCB is given a 2.70 while 2.40 placed for DLTR. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for NYCB stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for NYCB is 6.96 while that of DLTR is just 2.23. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for DLTR stock.

Conclusion

The stock of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. defeats that of Dollar Tree, Inc. when the two are compared, with NYCB taking 6 out of the total factors that were been considered. NYCB happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, NYCB is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for NYCB is better on when it is viewed on short interest.