NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO) vs. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (SPWH): Which is the Better Investment?

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH), on the other hand, is up 89.50% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $8.30 and has returned 4.27% during the past week.

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) and Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) are the two most active stocks in the Medical Laboratories & Research industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect NEO to grow earnings at a 20.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, SPWH is expected to grow at a 20.72% annual rate. All else equal, SPWH’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 6.53% for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (SPWH). NEO’s ROI is 2.00% while SPWH has a ROI of 13.70%. The interpretation is that SPWH’s business generates a higher return on investment than NEO’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. NEO’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.10. Comparatively, SPWH’s free cash flow per share was +0.50. On a percent-of-sales basis, NEO’s free cash flow was 0% while SPWH converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, NEO is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. NEO has a current ratio of 4.20 compared to 1.00 for SPWH. This means that NEO can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. NEO’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.22 versus a D/E of 1.75 for SPWH. SPWH is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

NEO trades at a forward P/E of 81.98, a P/B of 6.24, and a P/S of 7.99, compared to a forward P/E of 12.48, a P/B of 3.59, and a P/S of 0.41 for SPWH. NEO is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. NEO is currently priced at a 3.94% to its one-year price target of 28.71. Comparatively, SPWH is -14.87% relative to its price target of 9.75. This suggests that SPWH is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. NEO has a beta of 1.04 and SPWH’s beta is 0.38. SPWH’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. NEO has a short ratio of 8.42 compared to a short interest of 8.00 for SPWH. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SPWH.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) beats NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. SPWH is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment and has higher cash flow per share. In terms of valuation, SPWH is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, SPWH is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, SPWH has better sentiment signals based on short interest.