Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) vs. B2Gold Corp. (BTG): Comparing the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration Industry’s Most Active Stocks

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) shares are up more than 56.00% this year and recently decreased -0.95% or -$0.03 to settle at $3.12. B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG), on the other hand, is up 31.85% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $3.85 and has returned 5.77% during the past week.

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) and B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG) are the two most active stocks in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Comparatively, BTG is expected to grow at a 15.80% annual rate. All else equal, BTG’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. NBR’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.16. Comparatively, BTG’s free cash flow per share was +0.11. On a percent-of-sales basis, NBR’s free cash flow was 1.91% while BTG converted 9.24% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, BTG is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

NBR trades at a P/B of 0.49, and a P/S of 0.43, compared to a forward P/E of 18.33, a P/B of 2.18, and a P/S of 3.17 for BTG. NBR is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. NBR is currently priced at a 18.18% to its one-year price target of 2.64. Comparatively, BTG is 10% relative to its price target of 3.50. This suggests that BTG is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. NBR has a short ratio of 3.69 compared to a short interest of 0.94 for BTG. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for BTG.

B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG) beats Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. BTG has higher cash flow per share, generates a higher return on investment, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, NBR is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, BTG is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, BTG has better sentiment signals based on short interest.