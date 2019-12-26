MetLife, Inc. (MET) vs. At Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB): Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

The shares of MetLife, Inc. have increased by more than 24.18% this year alone. The shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB), has jumped by 96.57% year to date as of 12/24/2019. The shares currently trade at $28.11 and have been able to report a change of 5.04% over the past one week.

The stock of MetLife, Inc. and Hibbett Sports, Inc. were two of the most active stocks on Tuesday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

When a company is able to grow consistently in terms of earnings at a high compound rate have the highest likelihood of creating value for its shareholders over time. Analysts have predicted that MET will grow it’s earning at a 6.80% annual rate in the next 5 years. This is in contrast to HIBB which will have a positive growth at a 12.20% annual rate. This means that the higher growth rate of HIBB implies a greater potential for capital appreciation over the years.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. MET has an EBITDA margin of 12.5%, this implies that the underlying business of MET is more profitable. The ROI of MET is 9.10% while that of HIBB is 7.60%. These figures suggest that MET ventures generate a higher ROI than that of HIBB.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, MET’s free cash flow per share is a positive 5.35, while that of HIBB is negative -0.41.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The debt ratio of MET is 0.24 compared to 0.03 for HIBB. MET can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than HIBB.

MET currently trades at a forward P/E of 8.41, a P/B of 0.69, and a P/S of 0.68 while HIBB trades at a forward P/E of 11.00, a P/B of 1.47, and a P/S of 0.42. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, MET is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of MET is currently at a -7.29% to its one-year price target of 55.00. Looking at its rival pricing, HIBB is at a 8.12% relative to its price target of 26.00.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), MET is given a 2.40 while 3.20 placed for HIBB. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for HIBB stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for MET is 1.96 while that of HIBB is just 10.38. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for MET stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Hibbett Sports, Inc. defeats that of MetLife, Inc. when the two are compared, with HIBB taking 5 out of the total factors that were been considered. HIBB happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, HIBB is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for HIBB is better on when it is viewed on short interest.