Macy’s, Inc. (M) vs. QEP Resources, Inc. (QEP): Breaking Down the Department Stores Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) shares are down more than -45.87% this year and recently decreased -0.49% or -$0.08 to settle at $16.12. QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP), on the other hand, is down -22.20% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $4.38 and has returned 7.35% during the past week.

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) and QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) are the two most active stocks in the Department Stores industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Comparatively, QEP is expected to grow at a -5.69% annual rate. All else equal, M’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. Macy’s, Inc. (M) has an EBITDA margin of 10.08%. This suggests that M underlying business is more profitable M’s ROI is 11.40% while QEP has a ROI of -17.90%. The interpretation is that M’s business generates a higher return on investment than QEP’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. M’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -1.73. Comparatively, QEP’s free cash flow per share was -0.04. On a percent-of-sales basis, M’s free cash flow was -2.08% while QEP converted -0.49% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, QEP is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. M has a current ratio of 1.30 compared to 1.00 for QEP. This means that M can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. M’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.78 versus a D/E of 0.75 for QEP. M is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

M trades at a forward P/E of 6.94, a P/B of 0.82, and a P/S of 0.20, compared to a forward P/E of 8.41, a P/B of 0.38, and a P/S of 0.83 for QEP. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. M is currently priced at a 7.47% to its one-year price target of 15.00. Comparatively, QEP is -33.33% relative to its price target of 6.57. This suggests that QEP is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. M has a beta of 0.63 and QEP’s beta is 2.08. M’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. M has a short ratio of 6.30 compared to a short interest of 3.22 for QEP. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for QEP.

QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) beats Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. QEP is growing fastly, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. QEP is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, QEP has better sentiment signals based on short interest.