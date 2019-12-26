Luckin Coffee Inc. (LK) vs. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO): Comparing the Restaurants Industry’s Most Active Stocks

Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ:LK) shares are up more than 68.89% this year and recently decreased -3.04% or -$1.08 to settle at $34.42. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO), on the other hand, is up 28.45% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $49.17 and has returned -2.23% during the past week.

Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ:LK) and Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) are the two most active stocks in the Restaurants industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Comparatively, AGO is expected to grow at a 3.00% annual rate. All else equal, AGO’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 63.96% for Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO). LK’s ROI is 105.80% while AGO has a ROI of 7.80%. The interpretation is that LK’s business generates a higher return on investment than AGO’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. LK’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.07. Comparatively, AGO’s free cash flow per share was -1.86. On a percent-of-sales basis, LK’s free cash flow was -0.01% while AGO converted -17.71% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, LK is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

LK’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.04 versus a D/E of 0.19 for AGO. AGO is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

LK trades at a P/B of 9.01, and a P/S of 17.12, compared to a forward P/E of 14.39, a P/B of 0.73, and a P/S of 5.02 for AGO. LK is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. LK is currently priced at a 16.64% to its one-year price target of 29.51. Comparatively, AGO is -11.41% relative to its price target of 55.50. This suggests that AGO is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. LK has a short ratio of 3.17 compared to a short interest of 10.43 for AGO. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for LK.

Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ:LK) beats Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. LK generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. Finally, LK has better sentiment signals based on short interest.