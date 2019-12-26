Loews Corporation (L) vs. Radius Health, Inc. (RDUS): Which is the Better Investment?

Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) shares are up more than 13.03% this year and recently increased 0.10% or $0.05 to settle at $51.45. Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS), on the other hand, is up 30.99% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $21.60 and has returned 1.65% during the past week.

Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) and Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) are the two most active stocks in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect L to grow earnings at a 14.58% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, RDUS is expected to grow at a 29.60% annual rate. All else equal, RDUS’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. Loews Corporation (L) has an EBITDA margin of 14.75%. This suggests that L underlying business is more profitable L’s ROI is 4.30% while RDUS has a ROI of -84.90%. The interpretation is that L’s business generates a higher return on investment than RDUS’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. L’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.58. Comparatively, RDUS’s free cash flow per share was -0.42. On a percent-of-sales basis, L’s free cash flow was 3.34% while RDUS converted -0.02% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, L is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

L trades at a forward P/E of 17.44, a P/B of 0.80, and a P/S of 1.05, compared to a P/S of 6.81 for RDUS. L is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. L is currently priced at a -1.06% to its one-year price target of 52.00. Comparatively, RDUS is -33.68% relative to its price target of 32.57. This suggests that RDUS is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. L has a beta of 0.67 and RDUS’s beta is 0.75. L’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. L has a short ratio of 3.65 compared to a short interest of 11.23 for RDUS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for L.

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) beats Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. RDUS is more profitable, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, RDUS is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, RDUS is more undervalued relative to its price target.