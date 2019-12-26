Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (LPI) vs. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KALA): Which is the Better Investment?

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) shares are down more than -21.27% this year and recently decreased -0.35% or -$0.01 to settle at $2.85. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA), on the other hand, is down -19.63% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $3.93 and has returned -3.68% during the past week.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) and Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) are the two most active stocks in the Independent Oil & Gas industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect LPI to grow earnings at a -2.72% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, KALA is expected to grow at a 36.90% annual rate. All else equal, KALA’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (LPI) has an EBITDA margin of 40.51%. This suggests that LPI underlying business is more profitable

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. LPI’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.09. Comparatively, KALA’s free cash flow per share was -0.68.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. LPI has a current ratio of 1.50 compared to 6.30 for KALA. This means that KALA can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. LPI’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.91 versus a D/E of 0.00 for KALA. LPI is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

LPI trades at a forward P/E of 3.33, a P/B of 0.61, and a P/S of 0.82, compared to a P/B of 3.12, and a P/S of 27.85 for KALA. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. LPI is currently priced at a -25.59% to its one-year price target of 3.83. Comparatively, KALA is -78.17% relative to its price target of 18.00. This suggests that KALA is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. LPI has a short ratio of 8.11 compared to a short interest of 12.81 for KALA. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for LPI.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) beats Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) on a total of 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. KALA is more profitable, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. KALA is more undervalued relative to its price target.