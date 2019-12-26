Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS) and WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (WETF) Go Head-to-head

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) shares are up more than 28.74% this year and recently decreased -1.41% or -$0.26 to settle at $18.14. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF), on the other hand, is down -26.17% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $4.91 and has returned 3.59% during the past week.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) and WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) are the two most active stocks in the Security & Protection Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect KTOS to grow earnings at a 13.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, WETF is expected to grow at a -5.42% annual rate. All else equal, KTOS’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 23.88% for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (WETF). KTOS’s ROI is 3.20% while WETF has a ROI of 5.30%. The interpretation is that WETF’s business generates a higher return on investment than KTOS’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. KTOS’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.05. Comparatively, WETF’s free cash flow per share was +0.13. On a percent-of-sales basis, KTOS’s free cash flow was 0% while WETF converted 0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, WETF is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. KTOS has a current ratio of 2.80 compared to 1.70 for WETF. This means that KTOS can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. KTOS’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.07 versus a D/E of 0.50 for WETF. WETF is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

KTOS trades at a forward P/E of 38.35, a P/B of 3.41, and a P/S of 2.78, compared to a forward P/E of 20.46, a P/B of 2.05, and a P/S of 2.91 for WETF. KTOS is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. KTOS is currently priced at a -23.14% to its one-year price target of 23.60. Comparatively, WETF is -11.69% relative to its price target of 5.56. This suggests that KTOS is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. KTOS has a beta of 1.26 and WETF’s beta is 1.50. KTOS’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. KTOS has a short ratio of 8.03 compared to a short interest of 13.01 for WETF. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for KTOS.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) beats WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. KTOS is growing fastly, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. KTOS is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, KTOS has better sentiment signals based on short interest.