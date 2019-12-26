Kirkland’s, Inc. (KIRK) and Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) Go Head-to-head

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) shares are down more than -86.57% this year and recently increased 2.40% or $0.03 to settle at $1.28. Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI), on the other hand, is up 24.83% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $30.97 and has returned 0.58% during the past week.

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) and Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) are the two most active stocks in the Home Furnishing Stores industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect KIRK to grow earnings at a 15.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, WRI is expected to grow at a 9.00% annual rate. All else equal, KIRK’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 110.37% for Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI). KIRK’s ROI is 2.20% while WRI has a ROI of 5.20%. The interpretation is that WRI’s business generates a higher return on investment than KIRK’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. KIRK’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -2.54. Comparatively, WRI’s free cash flow per share was -0.09. On a percent-of-sales basis, KIRK’s free cash flow was -0.01% while WRI converted -0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, WRI is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

KIRK’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.31 versus a D/E of 1.04 for WRI. WRI is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

KIRK trades at a P/B of 0.22, and a P/S of 0.03, compared to a forward P/E of 28.68, a P/B of 2.37, and a P/S of 8.01 for WRI. KIRK is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. KIRK is currently priced at a -68% to its one-year price target of 4.00. Comparatively, WRI is -5.89% relative to its price target of 32.91. This suggests that KIRK is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. KIRK has a beta of 0.62 and WRI’s beta is 0.64. KIRK’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. KIRK has a short ratio of 6.75 compared to a short interest of 1.73 for WRI. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for WRI.

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) beats Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. KIRK is growing fastly, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, KIRK is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, KIRK is more undervalued relative to its price target.