KeyCorp (KEY) vs. Mattel, Inc. (MAT): Which is the Better Investment?

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) shares are up more than 37.69% this year and recently increased 0.49% or $0.1 to settle at $20.35. Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT), on the other hand, is up 39.34% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $13.92 and has returned 7.32% during the past week.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) and Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) are the two most active stocks in the Regional – Midwest Banks industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect KEY to grow earnings at a 4.09% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, MAT is expected to grow at a 10.00% annual rate. All else equal, MAT’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 5.77% for Mattel, Inc. (MAT). KEY’s ROI is 11.90% while MAT has a ROI of -9.80%. The interpretation is that KEY’s business generates a higher return on investment than MAT’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. KEY’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.42. Comparatively, MAT’s free cash flow per share was -0.40. On a percent-of-sales basis, KEY’s free cash flow was 5.59% while MAT converted -3.07% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, KEY is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

KEY’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.95 versus a D/E of 6.80 for MAT. MAT is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

KEY trades at a forward P/E of 10.80, a P/B of 1.32, and a P/S of 3.83, compared to a forward P/E of 110.48, a P/B of 10.63, and a P/S of 1.06 for MAT. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. KEY is currently priced at a -0.49% to its one-year price target of 20.45. Comparatively, MAT is 0.94% relative to its price target of 13.79. This suggests that KEY is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. KEY has a beta of 1.32 and MAT’s beta is 1.68. KEY’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. KEY has a short ratio of 1.74 compared to a short interest of 20.51 for MAT. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for KEY.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) beats Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) on a total of 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. KEY is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, KEY is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, KEY is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, KEY has better sentiment signals based on short interest.