JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) vs. Frontier Communications Corporation (FTR): Comparing the Money Center Banks Industry’s Most Active Stocks

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares are up more than 40.93% this year and recently increased 0.28% or $0.38 to settle at $137.58. Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:FTR), on the other hand, is down -71.43% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $0.68 and has returned 6.25% during the past week.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) and Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:FTR) are the two most active stocks in the Money Center Banks industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect JPM to grow earnings at a 6.32% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, FTR is expected to grow at a 7.30% annual rate. All else equal, FTR’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) has an EBITDA margin of 69.12%. This suggests that JPM underlying business is more profitable JPM’s ROI is 8.20% while FTR has a ROI of 4.70%. The interpretation is that JPM’s business generates a higher return on investment than FTR’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. JPM’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.56. Comparatively, FTR’s free cash flow per share was -0.69. On a percent-of-sales basis, JPM’s free cash flow was 1.34% while FTR converted -0.84% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, JPM is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

JPM trades at a forward P/E of 12.96, a P/B of 1.86, and a P/S of 5.07, compared to a P/S of 0.01 for FTR. JPM is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. JPM is currently priced at a 8.58% to its one-year price target of 126.71.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. JPM has a beta of 1.22 and FTR’s beta is 1.49. JPM’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. JPM has a short ratio of 2.77 compared to a short interest of 33.20 for FTR. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for JPM.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) beats Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:FTR) on a total of 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. JPM is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. Finally, JPM has better sentiment signals based on short interest.