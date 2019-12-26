Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) vs. CNX Resources Corporation (CNX): Which is the Better Investment?

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares are up more than 13.08% this year and recently decreased -0.35% or -$0.51 to settle at $145.93. CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX), on the other hand, is down -22.94% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $8.80 and has returned 7.19% during the past week.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) and CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) are the two most active stocks in the Drug Manufacturers – Major industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect JNJ to grow earnings at a 5.94% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, CNX is expected to grow at a 35.70% annual rate. All else equal, CNX’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 60.35% for CNX Resources Corporation (CNX). JNJ’s ROI is 17.00% while CNX has a ROI of 13.40%. The interpretation is that JNJ’s business generates a higher return on investment than CNX’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. JNJ’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.60. Comparatively, CNX’s free cash flow per share was -0.16. On a percent-of-sales basis, JNJ’s free cash flow was 5.16% while CNX converted -1.73% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, JNJ is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. JNJ has a current ratio of 1.30 compared to 0.60 for CNX. This means that JNJ can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. JNJ’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.49 versus a D/E of 0.60 for CNX. CNX is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

JNJ trades at a forward P/E of 16.04, a P/B of 6.61, and a P/S of 4.71, compared to a forward P/E of 16.99, a P/B of 0.37, and a P/S of 0.99 for CNX. JNJ is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. JNJ is currently priced at a -5.24% to its one-year price target of 154.00. Comparatively, CNX is -22.33% relative to its price target of 11.33. This suggests that CNX is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. JNJ has a beta of 0.71 and CNX’s beta is 0.62. CNX’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. JNJ has a short ratio of 2.30 compared to a short interest of 8.36 for CNX. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for JNJ.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) beats CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. JNJ generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. Finally, JNJ has better sentiment signals based on short interest.