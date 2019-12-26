JD.com, Inc. (JD) vs. TripAdvisor, Inc. (TRIP): Breaking Down the Internet Information Providers Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) shares are up more than 73.34% this year and recently increased 0.06% or $0.02 to settle at $36.28. TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP), on the other hand, is down -37.14% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $30.15 and has returned 3.22% during the past week.

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) and TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) are the two most active stocks in the Internet Information Providers industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect JD to grow earnings at a 9.96% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, TRIP is expected to grow at a 11.03% annual rate. All else equal, TRIP’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 20.87% for TripAdvisor, Inc. (TRIP). JD’s ROI is -3.10% while TRIP has a ROI of 8.00%. The interpretation is that TRIP’s business generates a higher return on investment than JD’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. On a percent-of-sales basis, JD’s free cash flow was 0% while TRIP converted -1.29% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, JD is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. JD has a current ratio of 1.00 compared to 2.50 for TRIP. This means that TRIP can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. JD’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.13 versus a D/E of 0.05 for TRIP. JD is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

JD trades at a forward P/E of 25.51, a P/B of 4.89, and a P/S of 0.68, compared to a forward P/E of 16.05, a P/B of 2.54, and a P/S of 2.70 for TRIP. JD is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. JD is currently priced at a -8.55% to its one-year price target of 39.67. Comparatively, TRIP is -16.64% relative to its price target of 36.17. This suggests that TRIP is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. JD has a beta of 1.37 and TRIP’s beta is 1.35. TRIP’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. JD has a short ratio of 3.76 compared to a short interest of 4.17 for TRIP. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for JD.

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) beats JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. TRIP has higher cash flow per share, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, TRIP is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, TRIP is more undervalued relative to its price target.