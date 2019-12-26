J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (JCP) vs. Duke Energy Corporation (DUK): Which is the Better Investment?

Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK), on the other hand, is up 4.55% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $90.23 and has returned -0.35% during the past week.

J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) and Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) are the two most active stocks in the Department Stores industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Comparatively, DUK is expected to grow at a 4.40% annual rate. All else equal, DUK’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 42.84% for Duke Energy Corporation (DUK). JCP’s ROI is -0.30% while DUK has a ROI of 4.20%. The interpretation is that DUK’s business generates a higher return on investment than JCP’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. JCP’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -1.21. Comparatively, DUK’s free cash flow per share was -0.98. On a percent-of-sales basis, JCP’s free cash flow was -3.22% while DUK converted -2.91% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, DUK is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. JCP has a current ratio of 1.50 compared to 0.70 for DUK. This means that JCP can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. JCP’s debt-to-equity ratio is 4.79 versus a D/E of 1.36 for DUK. JCP is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

JCP trades at a P/B of 0.41, and a P/S of 0.03, compared to a forward P/E of 17.54, a P/B of 1.48, and a P/S of 2.70 for DUK. JCP is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

The average investment recommendation on a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell) is 3.60 for JCP and 2.70 for DUK, which implies that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for JCP.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. JCP has a beta of 1.63 and DUK’s beta is 0.06. DUK’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. JCP has a short ratio of 16.67 compared to a short interest of 10.26 for DUK. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for DUK.

Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) beats J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) on a total of 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. DUK higher liquidity, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, JCP is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, DUK has better sentiment signals based on short interest.