HP Inc. (HPQ) vs. Kopin Corporation (KOPN): Breaking Down the Diversified Computer Systems Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) shares are up more than 0.64% this year and recently increased 0.15% or $0.03 to settle at $20.59. Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN), on the other hand, is down -60.96% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $0.39 and has returned 4.00% during the past week.

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) and Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN) are the two most active stocks in the Diversified Computer Systems industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect HPQ to grow earnings at a 3.06% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, KOPN is expected to grow at a 20.00% annual rate. All else equal, KOPN’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. HPQ’s ROI is 112.30% while KOPN has a ROI of -83.50%. The interpretation is that HPQ’s business generates a higher return on investment than KOPN’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. HPQ’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.10. Comparatively, KOPN’s free cash flow per share was -0.07. On a percent-of-sales basis, HPQ’s free cash flow was 0.25% while KOPN converted -0.02% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, HPQ is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. HPQ has a current ratio of 0.80 compared to 3.00 for KOPN. This means that KOPN can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

HPQ trades at a forward P/E of 8.93, and a P/S of 0.50, compared to a P/B of 0.89, and a P/S of 1.11 for KOPN. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. HPQ is currently priced at a 0.34% to its one-year price target of 20.52. Comparatively, KOPN is -81.43% relative to its price target of 2.10. This suggests that KOPN is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. HPQ has a beta of 1.44 and KOPN’s beta is 1.25. KOPN’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. HPQ has a short ratio of 1.05 compared to a short interest of 9.79 for KOPN. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for HPQ.

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN) beats HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. KOPN generates a higher return on investment, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. KOPN is more undervalued relative to its price target.