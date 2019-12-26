How Does the Fundamental For Long Term Investors? Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (MTNB)?

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MTNB) is in the highlights and many would want to know whether now might be a good time for it to present much upside. Now trading with a market value of 294.79M, the company has a mix of catalysts and obstacles that spring from the nature of its operations. In light of the many issues surrounding this company, we thought it was a good time to take a close look at the numbers in order to form a realistic perspective on the fundamental picture for this stock.

It’s generally a good idea to start with the most fundamental piece of the picture: the balance sheet. The balance sheet health of any company plays a key role in its ability to meet its obligations and maintain the faith of its investment base. For MTNB, the company currently has 32.87 million of cash on the books, which is offset by 0 in current liabilities. The trend over time is important to note. In this case, the company’s debt has been growing. The company also has 686000 in total assets, balanced by 44.82 million in total liabilities, which should give you a sense of the viability of the company under any number of imagined business contexts.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. saw 9599 in free cash flow last quarter, representing a quarterly net change in cash of 20243. Perhaps most importantly where cash movements are concerned, the company saw about 9193 in net operating cash flow.

As far as key trends that demonstrate something of the future investment potential of this stock, we need to take a closer look at the top line, first and foremost. Last quarter, the company saw 0 in total revenues. That represents a quarterly year/year change in revenues of 0.00% in sequential terms, the MTNB saw sales decline by 0.00%.

But what about the bottom line? After all, that’s what really matters in the end. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. is intriguing when broken down to its core data. For shareholders, given the total diluted outstanding shares of 165.61M, this means overall earnings per share of -4370000.