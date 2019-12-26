General Motors Company (GM) vs. Royal Gold, Inc. (RGLD): Breaking Down the Auto Manufacturers – Major Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) shares are up more than 9.36% this year and recently decreased -0.52% or -$0.19 to settle at $36.58. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD), on the other hand, is up 40.75% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $120.55 and has returned 5.42% during the past week.

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) and Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) are the two most active stocks in the Auto Manufacturers – Major industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect GM to grow earnings at a -1.33% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, RGLD is expected to grow at a 23.00% annual rate. All else equal, RGLD’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 56.69% for Royal Gold, Inc. (RGLD). GM’s ROI is 2.60% while RGLD has a ROI of 5.20%. The interpretation is that RGLD’s business generates a higher return on investment than GM’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. GM’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.19. Comparatively, RGLD’s free cash flow per share was +0.75. On a percent-of-sales basis, GM’s free cash flow was 0.18% while RGLD converted 0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, GM is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. GM has a current ratio of 1.00 compared to 5.10 for RGLD. This means that RGLD can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. GM’s debt-to-equity ratio is 2.34 versus a D/E of 0.08 for RGLD. GM is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

GM trades at a forward P/E of 5.73, a P/B of 1.17, and a P/S of 0.36, compared to a forward P/E of 44.52, a P/B of 3.60, and a P/S of 18.00 for RGLD. GM is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. GM is currently priced at a -22.71% to its one-year price target of 47.33. Comparatively, RGLD is 1.3% relative to its price target of 119.00. This suggests that GM is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. GM has a beta of 1.39 and RGLD’s beta is 0.06. RGLD’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. GM has a short ratio of 1.90 compared to a short interest of 4.31 for RGLD. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for GM.

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) beats General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. RGLD has a higher cash conversion rate, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, GM is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis,