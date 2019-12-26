FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) vs. WPX Energy, Inc. (WPX): Which is the Better Investment?

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) shares are down more than -87.56% this year and recently decreased -2.49% or -$0.02 to settle at $0.82. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX), on the other hand, is up 19.03% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $13.51 and has returned 6.46% during the past week.

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) and WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) are the two most active stocks in the Industrial Electrical Equipment industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect FCEL to grow earnings at a 15.00% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 39.22% for WPX Energy, Inc. (WPX). FCEL’s ROI is -22.80% while WPX has a ROI of 6.00%. The interpretation is that WPX’s business generates a higher return on investment than FCEL’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. FCEL’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.00. Comparatively, WPX’s free cash flow per share was -0.10. On a percent-of-sales basis, FCEL’s free cash flow was 0% while WPX converted -1.81% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, FCEL is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. FCEL has a current ratio of 1.00 compared to 0.90 for WPX. This means that FCEL can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. FCEL’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.65 versus a D/E of 0.47 for WPX. FCEL is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

FCEL trades at a P/B of 0.44, and a P/S of 2.07, compared to a forward P/E of 18.87, a P/B of 1.22, and a P/S of 1.98 for WPX. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

The average investment recommendation on a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell) is 3.00 for FCEL and 1.80 for WPX, which implies that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for FCEL.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. FCEL has a beta of 1.81 and WPX’s beta is 2.23. FCEL’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. FCEL has a short ratio of 0.97 compared to a short interest of 5.01 for WPX. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for FCEL.

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) beats WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) on a total of 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. FCEL is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, FCEL is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, Finally, FCEL has better sentiment signals based on short interest.