Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (FOMX) and Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (MBRX) Go Head-to-head

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) shares are down more than -4.18% this year and recently increased 1.18% or $0.04 to settle at $3.44. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX), on the other hand, is down -3.85% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $1.00 and has returned 0.00% during the past week.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) and Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. FOMX’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.40. Comparatively, MBRX’s free cash flow per share was -0.07.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. FOMX has a current ratio of 5.70 compared to 1.70 for MBRX. This means that FOMX can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. FOMX’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.24 versus a D/E of 0.00 for MBRX. FOMX is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

FOMX trades at a P/B of 3.58, and a P/S of 167.56, compared to a P/B of 2.38, for MBRX. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. FOMX is currently priced at a -74.71% to its one-year price target of 13.60. Comparatively, MBRX is -69.97% relative to its price target of 3.33. This suggests that FOMX is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. FOMX has a beta of 1.58 and MBRX’s beta is 1.91. FOMX’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. FOMX has a short ratio of 2.03 compared to a short interest of 9.09 for MBRX. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for FOMX.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) beats Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) on a total of 6 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. MBRX higher liquidity, has higher cash flow per share and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, MBRX is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis,