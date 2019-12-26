Facebook, Inc. (FB) vs. AbbVie Inc. (ABBV): Which is the Better Investment?

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares are up more than 56.47% this year and recently decreased -0.51% or -$1.06 to settle at $205.12. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV), on the other hand, is down -2.54% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $89.85 and has returned -0.26% during the past week.

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) and AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) are the two most active stocks in the Internet Information Providers industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect FB to grow earnings at a 17.98% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, ABBV is expected to grow at a 3.67% annual rate. All else equal, FB’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 21.08% for AbbVie Inc. (ABBV). FB’s ROI is 25.80% while ABBV has a ROI of 21.80%. The interpretation is that FB’s business generates a higher return on investment than ABBV’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. FB’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.57. Comparatively, ABBV’s free cash flow per share was +2.01. On a percent-of-sales basis, FB’s free cash flow was 8.02% while ABBV converted 9.07% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ABBV is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. FB has a current ratio of 4.70 compared to 1.20 for ABBV. This means that FB can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

FB trades at a forward P/E of 22.42, a P/B of 6.23, and a P/S of 8.78, compared to a forward P/E of 9.21, and a P/S of 4.05 for ABBV. FB is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. FB is currently priced at a -13.99% to its one-year price target of 238.48. Comparatively, ABBV is -5.72% relative to its price target of 95.30. This suggests that FB is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. FB has a beta of 1.06 and ABBV’s beta is 0.95. ABBV’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. FB has a short ratio of 1.98 compared to a short interest of 8.95 for ABBV. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for FB.

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) beats Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ABBV is growing fastly, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, ABBV is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis,