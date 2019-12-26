EQT Corporation (EQT) vs. Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (JAG): Which is the Better Investment?

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) shares are down more than -42.77% this year and recently decreased -0.64% or -$0.07 to settle at $10.81. Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:JAG), on the other hand, is down -8.55% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $8.34 and has returned 3.99% during the past week.

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) and Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:JAG) are the two most active stocks in the Independent Oil & Gas industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Comparatively, JAG is expected to grow at a 28.09% annual rate. All else equal, JAG’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 38.32% for Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (JAG). EQT’s ROI is -12.60% while JAG has a ROI of 4.50%. The interpretation is that JAG’s business generates a higher return on investment than EQT’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. EQT’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.71. Comparatively, JAG’s free cash flow per share was -0.37. On a percent-of-sales basis, EQT’s free cash flow was -3.98% while JAG converted -0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, JAG is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. EQT has a current ratio of 1.00 compared to 0.60 for JAG. This means that EQT can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. EQT’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.47 versus a D/E of 0.75 for JAG. JAG is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

EQT trades at a forward P/E of 67.99, a P/B of 0.25, and a P/S of 0.65, compared to a forward P/E of 10.75, a P/B of 1.90, and a P/S of 3.15 for JAG. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. EQT is currently priced at a -22.79% to its one-year price target of 14.00. Comparatively, JAG is -14.11% relative to its price target of 9.71. This suggests that EQT is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. EQT has a short ratio of 3.50 compared to a short interest of 6.09 for JAG. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for EQT.

Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:JAG) beats EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. JAG higher liquidity, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate.