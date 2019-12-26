Envista Holdings Corporation (NVST) vs. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ATRA): Breaking Down the Medical Instruments & Supplies Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NVST) shares are up more than 7.55% this year and recently increased 1.59% or $0.47 to settle at $30.06. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA), on the other hand, is down -51.67% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $16.79 and has returned 9.24% during the past week.

Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NVST) and Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) are the two most active stocks in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect NVST to grow earnings at a -0.95% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. Envista Holdings Corporation (NVST) has an EBITDA margin of 26.69%. This suggests that NVST underlying business is more profitable

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. NVST’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.60. Comparatively, ATRA’s free cash flow per share was -0.98.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. NVST has a current ratio of 1.30 compared to 9.60 for ATRA. This means that ATRA can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. NVST’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.41 versus a D/E of 0.00 for ATRA. NVST is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

NVST trades at a forward P/E of 17.46, a P/B of 1.12, and a P/S of 1.72, compared to a P/B of 2.89, for ATRA. NVST is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. NVST is currently priced at a -8.91% to its one-year price target of 33.00. Comparatively, ATRA is -42.36% relative to its price target of 29.13. This suggests that ATRA is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. NVST has a short ratio of 3.47 compared to a short interest of 15.81 for ATRA. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for NVST.

Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NVST) beats Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) on a total of 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. NVST is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment and has higher cash flow per share. Finally, NVST has better sentiment signals based on short interest.