Dissecting the Numbers for Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) and NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK)

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) shares are up more than 13.08% this year and recently increased 0.22% or $0.07 to settle at $32.50. NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK), on the other hand, is up 35.91% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $25.68 and has returned -0.93% during the past week.

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) and NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) are the two most active stocks in the Internet Information Providers industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect TWTR to grow earnings at a 13.90% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, NLOK is expected to grow at a 8.00% annual rate. All else equal, TWTR’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 25.19% for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK). TWTR’s ROI is 12.90% while NLOK has a ROI of 2.30%. The interpretation is that TWTR’s business generates a higher return on investment than NLOK’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. TWTR’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.21. Comparatively, NLOK’s free cash flow per share was +0.17. On a percent-of-sales basis, TWTR’s free cash flow was 5.36% while NLOK converted 2.24% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, TWTR is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. TWTR has a current ratio of 8.70 compared to 1.90 for NLOK. This means that TWTR can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. TWTR’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.22 versus a D/E of 0.73 for NLOK. NLOK is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

TWTR trades at a forward P/E of 36.07, a P/B of 2.98, and a P/S of 7.48, compared to a forward P/E of 25.35, a P/B of 2.60, and a P/S of 4.46 for NLOK. TWTR is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. TWTR is currently priced at a -4.92% to its one-year price target of 34.18. Comparatively, NLOK is 3.72% relative to its price target of 24.76. This suggests that TWTR is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. TWTR has a beta of 0.56 and NLOK’s beta is 1.31. TWTR’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. TWTR has a short ratio of 2.02 compared to a short interest of 1.74 for NLOK. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for NLOK.

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) beats NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. TWTR is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. TWTR is more undervalued relative to its price target.