Dissecting the Numbers for Range Resources Corporation (RRC) and Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMRX)

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) shares are down more than -49.84% this year and recently decreased -0.83% or -$0.04 to settle at $4.80. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX), on the other hand, is down -65.48% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $4.67 and has returned -9.14% during the past week.

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) and Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) are the two most active stocks in the Independent Oil & Gas industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Comparatively, AMRX is expected to grow at a 5.93% annual rate. All else equal, AMRX’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 116.71% for Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMRX). RRC’s ROI is -18.70% while AMRX has a ROI of -1.30%. The interpretation is that AMRX’s business generates a higher return on investment than RRC’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. RRC’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.32. Comparatively, AMRX’s free cash flow per share was +0.48. On a percent-of-sales basis, RRC’s free cash flow was -2.45% while AMRX converted 8.63% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, AMRX is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. RRC has a current ratio of 0.70 compared to 2.30 for AMRX. This means that AMRX can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. RRC’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.75 versus a D/E of 12.44 for AMRX. AMRX is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

RRC trades at a forward P/E of 200.00, a P/B of 0.29, and a P/S of 0.42, compared to a forward P/E of 9.73, a P/B of 2.80, and a P/S of 0.79 for AMRX. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. RRC is currently priced at a -18.51% to its one-year price target of 5.89. Comparatively, AMRX is 7.11% relative to its price target of 4.36. This suggests that RRC is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. RRC has a beta of 1.05 and AMRX’s beta is 1.59. RRC’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. RRC has a short ratio of 7.16 compared to a short interest of 1.83 for AMRX. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for AMRX.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) beats Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. AMRX has lower financial risk, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. Finally, AMRX has better sentiment signals based on short interest.