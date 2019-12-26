Dissecting the Numbers for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) and 2U, Inc. (TWOU)

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) shares are up more than 24.10% this year and recently decreased -0.06% or -$0.01 to settle at $15.87. 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU), on the other hand, is down -50.72% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $24.50 and has returned 9.18% during the past week.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) and 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) are the two most active stocks in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Comparatively, TWOU is expected to grow at a 25.00% annual rate. All else equal, TWOU’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) has an EBITDA margin of 12.66%. This suggests that PBR underlying business is more profitable PBR’s ROI is 7.90% while TWOU has a ROI of -5.70%. The interpretation is that PBR’s business generates a higher return on investment than TWOU’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. PBR’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.46. Comparatively, TWOU’s free cash flow per share was -0.65. On a percent-of-sales basis, PBR’s free cash flow was 9.96% while TWOU converted -0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, PBR is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. PBR has a current ratio of 1.10 compared to 1.80 for TWOU. This means that TWOU can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. PBR’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.22 versus a D/E of 0.34 for TWOU. PBR is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

PBR trades at a forward P/E of 12.99, a P/B of 1.38, and a P/S of 1.34, compared to a P/B of 2.12, and a P/S of 2.94 for TWOU. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. PBR is currently priced at a -21.9% to its one-year price target of 20.32. Comparatively, TWOU is -14.93% relative to its price target of 28.80. This suggests that PBR is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. PBR has a beta of 1.44 and TWOU’s beta is 0.59. TWOU’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. PBR has a short ratio of 1.23 compared to a short interest of 9.62 for TWOU. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for PBR.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) beats 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. PBR is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, PBR is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, PBR is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, PBR has better sentiment signals based on short interest.