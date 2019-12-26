Dissecting the Numbers for Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (ONTX) and Lyft, Inc. (LYFT)

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) shares are down more than -85.97% this year and recently decreased -3.01% or -$0.01 to settle at $0.30. Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT), on the other hand, is down -41.63% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $45.70 and has returned -3.79% during the past week.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) and Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. ONTX’s ROI is -428.90% while LYFT has a ROI of 34.10%. The interpretation is that LYFT’s business generates a higher return on investment than ONTX’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. ONTX’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.65. Comparatively, LYFT’s free cash flow per share was -0.05. On a percent-of-sales basis, ONTX’s free cash flow was -0.32% while LYFT converted -0.69% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ONTX is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. ONTX has a current ratio of 0.70 compared to 1.50 for LYFT. This means that LYFT can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

ONTX trades at a P/S of 9.68, compared to a P/B of 4.51, and a P/S of 4.02 for LYFT. ONTX is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. ONTX is currently priced at a -97.82% to its one-year price target of 13.77. Comparatively, LYFT is -32.5% relative to its price target of 67.70. This suggests that ONTX is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. ONTX has a short ratio of 0.11 compared to a short interest of 2.78 for LYFT. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ONTX.

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) beats Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) on a total of 6 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. LYFT has a higher cash conversion rate, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk.