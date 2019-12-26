Dissecting the Numbers for Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares are down more than -35.01% this year and recently increased 0.45% or $0.18 to settle at $39.89. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD), on the other hand, is up 15.25% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $28.34 and has returned 1.76% during the past week.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) are the two most active stocks in the Independent Oil & Gas industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Comparatively, EPD is expected to grow at a 7.59% annual rate. All else equal, EPD’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 23.09% for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD). OXY’s ROI is 9.50% while EPD has a ROI of 10.80%. The interpretation is that EPD’s business generates a higher return on investment than OXY’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. OXY’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.12. Comparatively, EPD’s free cash flow per share was -0.15. On a percent-of-sales basis, OXY’s free cash flow was 0.6% while EPD converted -0.9% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, OXY is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. OXY has a current ratio of 1.30 compared to 0.90 for EPD. This means that OXY can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. OXY’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.81 versus a D/E of 1.14 for EPD. OXY is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

OXY trades at a forward P/E of 39.53, a P/B of 1.28, and a P/S of 1.87, compared to a forward P/E of 12.74, a P/B of 2.53, and a P/S of 1.84 for EPD. OXY is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. OXY is currently priced at a -19.5% to its one-year price target of 49.55. Comparatively, EPD is -18.63% relative to its price target of 34.83. This suggests that OXY is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. OXY has a beta of 0.88 and EPD’s beta is 0.85. EPD’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. OXY has a short ratio of 2.28 compared to a short interest of 8.20 for EPD. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for OXY.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) beats Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. EPD is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, EPD is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis,