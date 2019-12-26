Dissecting the Numbers for Mylan N.V. (MYL) and Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC)

Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) shares are down more than -27.59% this year and recently decreased -0.40% or -$0.08 to settle at $19.84. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC), on the other hand, is up 180.78% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $19.43 and has returned -3.81% during the past week.

Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) and Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) are the two most active stocks in the Drugs – Generic industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect MYL to grow earnings at a 4.40% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, LSCC is expected to grow at a 15.00% annual rate. All else equal, LSCC’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. EBITDA margin of 18.74% for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC). MYL’s ROI is 3.50% while LSCC has a ROI of -1.10%. The interpretation is that MYL’s business generates a higher return on investment than LSCC’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. MYL’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.86. Comparatively, LSCC’s free cash flow per share was +0.11. On a percent-of-sales basis, MYL’s free cash flow was 3.88% while LSCC converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, MYL is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. MYL has a current ratio of 1.40 compared to 2.90 for LSCC. This means that LSCC can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. MYL’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.14 versus a D/E of 0.51 for LSCC. MYL is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

MYL trades at a forward P/E of 4.40, a P/B of 0.89, and a P/S of 0.90, compared to a forward P/E of 29.04, a P/B of 8.34, and a P/S of 6.46 for LSCC. MYL is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. MYL is currently priced at a -23.13% to its one-year price target of 25.81. Comparatively, LSCC is -10.5% relative to its price target of 21.71. This suggests that MYL is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. MYL has a beta of 1.72 and LSCC’s beta is 1.31. LSCC’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. MYL has a short ratio of 3.31 compared to a short interest of 5.10 for LSCC. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for MYL.

Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) beats Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. MYL generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, MYL is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, MYL is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, MYL has better sentiment signals based on short interest.