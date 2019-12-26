Dissecting the Numbers for Gerdau S.A. (GGB) and Service Properties Trust (SVC)

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) shares are up more than 25.27% this year and recently increased 0.21% or $0.01 to settle at $4.71. Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC), on the other hand, is up 1.21% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $24.17 and has returned 2.20% during the past week.

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) and Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) are the two most active stocks in the Steel & Iron industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect GGB to grow earnings at a 25.43% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, SVC is expected to grow at a 5.00% annual rate. All else equal, GGB’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. EBITDA margin of 34.16% for Service Properties Trust (SVC). GGB’s ROI is 10.10% while SVC has a ROI of 5.80%. The interpretation is that GGB’s business generates a higher return on investment than SVC’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. GGB’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.00. Comparatively, SVC’s free cash flow per share was +0.43. On a percent-of-sales basis, GGB’s free cash flow was 13.62% while SVC converted 3.08% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, GGB is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

GGB’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.63 versus a D/E of 2.48 for SVC. SVC is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

GGB trades at a forward P/E of 14.76, a P/B of 1.19, and a P/S of 0.74, compared to a forward P/E of 16.01, a P/B of 1.52, and a P/S of 1.74 for SVC. GGB is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. GGB is currently priced at a -0.21% to its one-year price target of 4.72. Comparatively, SVC is -7.92% relative to its price target of 26.25. This suggests that SVC is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. GGB has a beta of 1.97 and SVC’s beta is 0.86. SVC’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. GGB has a short ratio of 6.64 compared to a short interest of 5.08 for SVC. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SVC.

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) beats Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. GGB is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, GGB is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis,