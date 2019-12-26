Dissecting the Numbers for Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) and ORBCOMM Inc. (ORBC)

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) shares are up more than 17.75% this year and recently increased 1.18% or $0.31 to settle at $26.54. ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC), on the other hand, is down -49.52% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $4.17 and has returned 6.38% during the past week.

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) and ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) are the two most active stocks in the Independent Oil & Gas industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect DVN to grow earnings at a 21.40% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, ORBC is expected to grow at a 20.00% annual rate. All else equal, DVN’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 33.43% for ORBCOMM Inc. (ORBC). DVN’s ROI is 8.70% while ORBC has a ROI of -1.40%. The interpretation is that DVN’s business generates a higher return on investment than ORBC’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. DVN’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.19. Comparatively, ORBC’s free cash flow per share was +0.05. On a percent-of-sales basis, DVN’s free cash flow was -0.68% while ORBC converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ORBC is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. DVN has a current ratio of 1.70 compared to 2.80 for ORBC. This means that ORBC can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. DVN’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 1.04 for ORBC. ORBC is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

DVN trades at a forward P/E of 17.03, a P/B of 1.59, and a P/S of 1.15, compared to a P/B of 1.39, and a P/S of 1.16 for ORBC. DVN is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. DVN is currently priced at a -12.7% to its one-year price target of 30.40. Comparatively, ORBC is -44.99% relative to its price target of 7.58. This suggests that ORBC is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. DVN has a beta of 2.41 and ORBC’s beta is 1.01. ORBC’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. DVN has a short ratio of 2.27 compared to a short interest of 4.86 for ORBC. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for DVN.

ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) beats Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ORBC is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, ORBC is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, ORBC is more undervalued relative to its price target.