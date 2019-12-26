Dissecting the Numbers for Denbury Resources Inc. (DNR) and The Kroger Co. (KR)

Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) shares are down more than -18.71% this year and recently increased 1.46% or $0.02 to settle at $1.39. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR), on the other hand, is up 5.82% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $29.10 and has returned 1.39% during the past week.

Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) and The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) are the two most active stocks in the Independent Oil & Gas industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect DNR to grow earnings at a 32.60% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, KR is expected to grow at a 5.11% annual rate. All else equal, DNR’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 3.71% for The Kroger Co. (KR). DNR’s ROI is 9.50% while KR has a ROI of 15.10%. The interpretation is that KR’s business generates a higher return on investment than DNR’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. DNR’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.07. Comparatively, KR’s free cash flow per share was +0.09. On a percent-of-sales basis, DNR’s free cash flow was 2.3% while KR converted 0.06% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, DNR is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. DNR has a current ratio of 0.70 compared to 0.80 for KR. This means that KR can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. DNR’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.86 versus a D/E of 1.53 for KR. DNR is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

DNR trades at a forward P/E of 4.38, a P/B of 0.47, and a P/S of 0.56, compared to a forward P/E of 12.47, a P/B of 2.62, and a P/S of 0.19 for KR. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. DNR is currently priced at a 5.3% to its one-year price target of 1.32. Comparatively, KR is 4.68% relative to its price target of 27.80. This suggests that KR is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. DNR has a beta of 3.52 and KR’s beta is 0.61. KR’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. DNR has a short ratio of 6.71 compared to a short interest of 3.90 for KR. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for KR.

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) beats Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. KR is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. KR is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, KR has better sentiment signals based on short interest.