Dissecting the Numbers for Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) and BorgWarner Inc. (BWA)

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) shares are up more than 16.17% this year and recently decreased -0.64% or -$1.21 to settle at $186.83. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA), on the other hand, is up 26.31% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $43.88 and has returned -1.68% during the past week.

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) and BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) are the two most active stocks in the Beverages – Wineries & Distillers industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect STZ to grow earnings at a 6.11% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, BWA is expected to grow at a -0.62% annual rate. All else equal, STZ’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 15.15% for BorgWarner Inc. (BWA). STZ’s ROI is 6.40% while BWA has a ROI of 15.20%. The interpretation is that BWA’s business generates a higher return on investment than STZ’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. STZ’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +2.56. Comparatively, BWA’s free cash flow per share was +1.07. On a percent-of-sales basis, STZ’s free cash flow was 6.04% while BWA converted 2.1% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, STZ is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. STZ has a current ratio of 1.60 compared to 1.60 for BWA. This means that STZ can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. STZ’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.14 versus a D/E of 0.47 for BWA. STZ is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

STZ trades at a forward P/E of 20.32, a P/B of 3.15, and a P/S of 4.27, compared to a forward P/E of 10.68, a P/B of 2.02, and a P/S of 0.90 for BWA. STZ is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. STZ is currently priced at a -17.25% to its one-year price target of 225.79. Comparatively, BWA is -7.87% relative to its price target of 47.63. This suggests that STZ is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. STZ has a beta of 0.65 and BWA’s beta is 1.86. STZ’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. STZ has a short ratio of 6.15 compared to a short interest of 3.99 for BWA. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for BWA.

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) beats Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. BWA is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, BWA is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, BWA has better sentiment signals based on short interest.