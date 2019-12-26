Dissecting the Numbers for Citigroup Inc. (C) and Danaher Corporation (DHR)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) shares are up more than 50.96% this year and recently decreased -0.22% or -$0.17 to settle at $78.59. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR), on the other hand, is up 48.70% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $153.34 and has returned 1.70% during the past week.

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) and Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) are the two most active stocks in the Money Center Banks industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect C to grow earnings at a 13.38% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, DHR is expected to grow at a 11.00% annual rate. All else equal, C’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 23.61% for Danaher Corporation (DHR). C’s ROI is 8.50% while DHR has a ROI of 7.30%. The interpretation is that C’s business generates a higher return on investment than DHR’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. C’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.00. Comparatively, DHR’s free cash flow per share was +0.87. On a percent-of-sales basis, C’s free cash flow was 0% while DHR converted 3.14% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, DHR is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

C’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.34 versus a D/E of 0.57 for DHR. C is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

C trades at a forward P/E of 9.33, a P/B of 0.99, and a P/S of 2.27, compared to a forward P/E of 28.05, a P/B of 3.57, and a P/S of 5.14 for DHR. C is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. C is currently priced at a -8.41% to its one-year price target of 85.81. Comparatively, DHR is -2.02% relative to its price target of 156.50. This suggests that C is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. C has a beta of 1.81 and DHR’s beta is 0.93. DHR’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. C has a short ratio of 1.59 compared to a short interest of 2.78 for DHR. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for C.

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) beats Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. C is growing fastly, is more profitable and generates a higher return on investment. In terms of valuation, C is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, C is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, C has better sentiment signals based on short interest.