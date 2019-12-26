Dissecting the Numbers for China Finance Online Co. Limited (JRJC) and Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK)

China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) shares are down more than -1.11% this year and recently decreased -11.00% or -$0.11 to settle at $0.89. Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK), on the other hand, is up 72.11% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $123.97 and has returned 2.81% during the past week.

China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) and Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK) are the two most active stocks in the Internet Information Providers industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. EBITDA margin of 1163.86% for Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK).

JRJC trades at a P/B of 0.68, and a P/S of 0.64, compared to a forward P/E of 40.38, a P/B of 2.12, and a P/S of 1306.27 for LBRDK. JRJC is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. JRJC is currently priced at a -89.28% to its one-year price target of 8.30. Comparatively, LBRDK is -11.61% relative to its price target of 140.25. This suggests that JRJC is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. JRJC has a short ratio of 1.43 compared to a short interest of 10.78 for LBRDK. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for JRJC.

China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) beats Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK) on a total of 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. JRJC has higher cash flow per share and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, JRJC is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, JRJC is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, JRJC has better sentiment signals based on short interest.