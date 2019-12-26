Dissecting the Numbers for CarMax, Inc. (KMX) and Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACHN)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) shares are up more than 41.65% this year and recently decreased -0.36% or -$0.32 to settle at $88.86. Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN), on the other hand, is up 286.16% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $6.14 and has returned -2.69% during the past week.

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) and Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) are the two most active stocks in the Auto Dealerships industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect KMX to grow earnings at a 12.55% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, ACHN is expected to grow at a 17.58% annual rate. All else equal, ACHN’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. CarMax, Inc. (KMX) has an EBITDA margin of 7.48%. This suggests that KMX underlying business is more profitable

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. KMX’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.42. Comparatively, ACHN’s free cash flow per share was -0.11.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. KMX has a current ratio of 2.40 compared to 9.00 for ACHN. This means that ACHN can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. KMX’s debt-to-equity ratio is 4.10 versus a D/E of 0.00 for ACHN. KMX is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

KMX trades at a forward P/E of 15.59, a P/B of 4.07, and a P/S of 0.81, compared to a P/B of 3.94, for ACHN. KMX is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. KMX is currently priced at a -15.51% to its one-year price target of 105.17. Comparatively, ACHN is -2.54% relative to its price target of 6.30. This suggests that KMX is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. KMX has a beta of 1.17 and ACHN’s beta is 1.60. KMX’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. KMX has a short ratio of 14.85 compared to a short interest of 4.17 for ACHN. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ACHN.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) beats CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) on a total of 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. ACHN is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, ACHN is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, ACHN has better sentiment signals based on short interest.